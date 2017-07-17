Gambia Boxing Association Gets New Leadership

Boxing clubs in The Gambia over the weekend held their extra-ordinary congress and elect new executive members, who will be responsible for the affairs of the clubs in the next four years. The extra -ordinary that brought the general body assembly together attracted seven club representatives and sport enthusiasts was held at the Kairaba Beach hotel on the 14th day of July 2017.

At the end of the congress , various positions were elected to be occupied by new executive members and will be headed by the newly elected president, Mr. Sambou Conteh, a veteran boxer.

Speaking at the congress, the secretary general of The Gambia Amateur Boxing Association, Mr. Abdoulie Jallow expressed satisfaction and appreciation with the level of the turnout of various representatives of boxing clubs in The Gambia to the congress. He said it was a clear indication that there was a concern and the need to change the old executive and come up with new members who will change the image of the Boxing sporting activities in the Gambia. He went on to explain that boxing activity has been very dormant in The Gambia, which was due to lack of active executive, which led to the extra-ordinary congress .

According to him, the extraordinary congress was organised by The Gambia Boxing Clubs with the aim of electing new executive members to steer the affairs of boxing in The Gambia.

Mr. Jallow used the opportunity to buttress on the significance of boxing and urged the new executive members to do everything possible to ensure that boxing moves to a higher height in the country, saying that can only to be achieve through consultation among members, unity, cooperation, determination and scarifies for the clubs . He further seized the opportunity to thank all those who participated in the congress in ensuring that the general assembly elects new executive members which will be headed by the new President-elect Mr. Sambou Conteh, a veteran boxer. Mr. Jallow went on to describe the move as very good lesson not only for boxing but sport in general.

For his part, the newly elected president of The Gambia Boxing Association, Mr. Sambou Conteh who was full of surprise and joy about his new leadership said the position came to him as a surprise in the sense that he was invited to come and attend the extra ordinary congress. "I was not thinking that I will be elected as a president of this association to run the affairs of The Gambia Boxing Clubs in this country." He said there was no way to object to this position, but to take it in good fate as this it's a big trust bestowed on him to be elected as the newly president. He then went on to assure various clubs in The Gambia that he would live up to expectation for the best interest of the boxing activities in The Gambia. He said all what he needed was collaboration, team work, support and encouragement.

He also commended the media and pledge to select new media committee that will work in close collaboration with them, saying that the role of the media is key especially in sport.

Story Source: Abdoulie Nyockeh