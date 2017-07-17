Gambia: Relegated Samger Football Club Appoints New Coach

After the sacking of former Coach Omar Jobe, Samger Football Club has appointed Alagi Basiru Njie as head coach ahead of the 2017-2018 GFF Domestic 2nd Division League.

He will be assisted by experienced Yahya Manneh, formerly of Lamin United and founder of Jatta's Football Academy.

Reacting to the appointments, team manager, Baboucarr Sey said: "We have decided at an executive level to stick with our policy and philosophy from day one, which is continuity. If you follow our history since day one, you will realize that Samger is a club that always want to give chance to everyone related to the team, be it a player or a coach, thus we have decided to stick with the same style."

Alhagie Basiru Njie has been with the club for years under former Coach Jane Joof and Omar Jobe and he is well vast with the culture and tradition of Samger. "This is an opportunity for him to move to the next level in his coaching career. Yahya Manneh is an added value and advantage because our ideas towards the game are at par. At Samger we believe in recruiting young talents and groom them to be super stars and Yahya is no exception when it comes to grass-root football development in his native village of Lamin and West Coast Region at large. His achievements in recent years are a clear manifestation."

The duo will start recruiting for young talents across all zones with the hope of selecting young potentials who will be develop to the next level.

"We are inviting everyone young talented player who wants to take football as a career to come and join Samger Football Club for trials which we will announce soon. The academy boys will be coming with a difference come next season," Sey concluded.