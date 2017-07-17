Gambia: Interior Ministry Suspends Issuance of Tinted Glass Permits

The Ministry of the Interior has suspended the issuance of tinted glass permits for non-factory vehicles with effect from Thursday July 13, 2017.

A press release from the Interior Ministry reads:

The Ministry of the Interior wishes to inform the general public that it has suspended the issuance of tinted glass permits for non-factory vehicles. This suspension takes effect Thursday July 13, 2017.

However, permits under this category of vehicles will be issued to the following:

Cabinet Ministers

Permanent Secretaries

Director Generals

Deputy Director Generals

Service Chiefs

Deputy Service Chiefs

Speaker of the National Assembly

Chief Justice

Solicitor General

Banks Heads

Similarly, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that clearance will be issued for applications for Factory Tinted vehicles at a fee of D2, 000.00 payable annually at GRA.

In a related development, it has come to the notice of the ministry some motorists in the country are using tinted glasses unlawfully - and driving unregistered vehicles or vehicles with no licence plate. Such acts have the capacity not only to make criminal activities mushroom, but to place unnecessary pressure on security agencies and law abiding citizens.

In view of the previous, the Ministry wishes to inform all Gambians that the ban on unlawful use of tinted glasses and legislations checking the plying of unregistered vehicles or vehicles with no licence plate on our highways, are still in force.

The Ministry advises that all persons having vehicles still unlawfully fitted with tinted glasses, to remove them immediately. Similarly, owners of unregistered vehicles or vehicles with no licence plate to immediately register them and obtain appropriate licences or withdraw them forthwith from public roads.

Personnel of the Gambia Police Force across the country have been directed to commence a massive operation aimed at enforcing all existing laws bordering on tinted glasses and the use of unregistered/unlicensed vehicles. Anyone found to be in default of the laws will be dealt with according to the law including the possible confiscation of the affected vehicles.

The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that it is committed to its responsibility of keeping the nation safe and secure.