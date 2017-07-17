Gambia: Gid Gets New PRO

Assistant Superintendent Mamanding S. Dibba is the new public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) with effect from Wednesday 12th July, 2017.

According to a media release from the GID, Assistant Superintendent Dibba replaced Cadet Pa Ousman Manneh, who is redeployed for another assignment.

PRO Dibba has served as Admin officer at the Immigration headquarters in Banjul, and later as a Section Commander at the Banjul International Airport.

Until his recent appointment, ASI Dibba served as Admin Officer and Personal Assistant to Commissioner of Immigration, Banjul International Airport.