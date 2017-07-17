Gambia: Brusubi Upper Basic, SSS Hold Graduation

Brusubi Upper Basic and Senior Secondary Schools recently held its graduation for its second batches of grade 9 and 12 students at the school ground. Established in 2013, the school started operations that same year, admitting 124 and 131 students for grade 7 and 10 students respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony, Peter O. Jatta, the principal of the school, expressed delight to be part of the initiative, stating that the school registered a lot during the past years especially the increase in student performances both at GABECE and WASSCE levels.

He maintained that plans are in the offing for the school to construct extra classrooms as well as create a perimeter fence of the school by the end of the year.

"However, I appeal to any philanthropist to come to our aid and help level the school grounds for us in the interest of delivering quality education to our children." he said.

On his keynote, Ebrima Saidy, the director of Region one, congratulated the graduating class for their achievements and urged them to face challenges in life with their heads held up high.

Saidy also challenged the students to be good ambassadors of the school.

"One must try to excel in whatever one is whether the individual is noticed or unnoticed".

He advised the transiting students to be steadfast in their quest for knowledge by continuing to senior school since the structure and location of the school do not matter, but what goes inside in that structure.

"This school although is young in terms of educational attainment, but it has characteristics of discipline and hard work." he noted.

The chairman of the Parents Teachers Association, Alhagie Pa Fatty, expressed concern with the recent surge in demands for placement at the school, pointing out that lack of enough classrooms is one of the obstacles confronting the development of the institution.

"The school ground too is not favorable for learning and teaching purposes during the rainy season considering the fact that a stream of water always surrounds the classroom block when it rains, making it difficult to access the classrooms".

He called on the ministry, non-governmental organisations and stakeholders to lend a helping hand to the institution.