Gambia/Mali: Coach Alhagie Sarr Optimistic About Scoring Away Goal in Mali

Difficult and impossible as it could seem, but the head coach of the Local CHAN team, Alagie Sarr has expressed optimism about scoring an away goal in Bamako in their return leg of the CHAN Preliminary Qualifiers against the Malian side next weekend, after playing a goalless stalemate in the first leg in Banjul.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Alagie Sarr told reporters that his side can secure an away win with the maximum concentration.

According to him, it was a very good experience as they played with a team (Mali) that has been playing in the CHAN competition for so long, adding that drawing with Mali was also another good experience for his team.

He added that there was some slide changes in the team prepared for the game as Lamin Chatty was injured and Sam Pierre Mendy was not qualified to play for this competition.

For his part, head coach of Mali CHAN team, Djibriel Drammeh said that this was an open game in the sense that both teams played extremely well, adding that both teams could have scored goals at some point of the game, but could not capitalized on their chances created.

"In the first half of the game, it was a game whereby none of the teams was taking lot of time to study each other's tactics," he told the local press.

According to him, playing an away game especially to a team and ground that they don't know is always difficult because there are so many factors that might be against the away team.

He was still hopeful that his side can progress to the next level when they host The Gambia.