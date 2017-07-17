Gambia: GFF EMC VC - I Am Proud of Gambians

The vice chairman of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Events Management Committee (EMC) has expressed how proud he was of Gambians after seeing the impressive turnout in the goalless draw between The Gambia's CHAN Team against their Malian counterparts on Saturday in the ongoing CHAN Qualifiers for the 2018 edition.

The EMC, chaired by Willy Abraham was recently instituted by the GFF to help coordinate international matches and other key events.

In an interview with Observer Sports, General Lang Tombong said the turnout was quite impressive. "I am proud of Gambians for coming out in numbers to support the boys. This is what we want because it gives the boys courage."

The former GFA executive member observed that the boys were bit nervous in the first half, something he said, it is normal for any time playing home. "The good thing is that the Malian team did not get an away goal and I am still hopeful the boys can advance to the next stage."

He again reiterated his gratitude to the fans and all those who turned up to cheer the boys.