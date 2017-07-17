Gambian Sports Journo M.l. Beyai Attends CAF Confab in Rabat

Gambian Sports Journalist Modou Lamin Beyai is in Rabat, Morocco to attend a two-day symposium aimed at developing the vision of African football led by CAF President Ahmad for the next decade.

The symposium will also focus on issues relating to the various CAF competitions, particularly its current format, periodicity and organization. The symposium would be attended by African football stakeholders, including players, referees, coaches, journalists, administrators, and agents among others.

Four hundred international football experts including the CAF president, Ahmad; Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane and FIFA President Infantino are expected to attend.

The event will gather together CAF member associations to participate in the General Assembly of the Confederation.

The Gambia Football President Lamin Kaba Bajo is also expected to attend together with GFF SG Abass Bah and Senior Scorpions' Head Coach Sang Ndong.

The former West Coast Radio assistant Head of Sports and Gambia Sports Online editor, Modou Lamin Beyai is the country's sole representative apart from the GFF delegation.

"I am delighted to be part of a great group that will be deciding the future of African football for the next decade and it is truly a really huge honor for me. I actually got my invitation through a good Kenyan friend and brother of mine who helped facilitate this for me and made this dream become a reality where the Moroccan Football Federation and decided to invite me," Beyai told Observer Sports.

He added, "I expect to participate fully in the sessions and hope I can add my voice to the future of African football that the continent's next generation will benefit from and I expect the new CAF boss Mr Ahmad to implement the solutions that will be offered during the two-day event."