Seychelles: President Assents to Legislation Approved By the National Assembly

President Danny Faure today assented to two Acts approved by the National Assembly. These were amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act and the National Drugs Enforcement Agency Act, to allow the Auditor General to report fully his findings from audits of the FIU and the NDEA respectively.

