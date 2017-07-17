17 July 2017

Radio France Internationale

South Africa Pulverise England to Win Second Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa thrashed England by 340 runs to win the second Test at Trent Bridge in central England on Monday and level the four-match series at 1-1. England, set a 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings.

The hosts resumed the fourth day on one run on the scoreboard but lost four wickets before lunch. The final six batsmen were all out well in time for tea.

Vernon Philander was anointed man-of-the-match following a 10 over sweep in which he claimed three wickets for 24. Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj also claimed three wickets.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who did not play in his side's 211 run defeat in the first Test at Lord's, made the bold decision to bat first after winning the toss and was rewarded by a first innings total of 335. England could only manage 205 in reply, with Joe Root making 78 in his second Test as captain.

The tourists racked up 343 in their second innings. That combined tally of 678 meant England needed to surpass the West Indies' record fourth innings winning score of 418 if they were to achieve victory.

South Africa

Social Security Agency Head Resigns

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini on Monday confirmed that SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2017 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.