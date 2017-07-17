South Africa thrashed England by 340 runs to win the second Test at Trent Bridge in central England on Monday and level the four-match series at 1-1. England, set a 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings.

The hosts resumed the fourth day on one run on the scoreboard but lost four wickets before lunch. The final six batsmen were all out well in time for tea.

Vernon Philander was anointed man-of-the-match following a 10 over sweep in which he claimed three wickets for 24. Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj also claimed three wickets.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who did not play in his side's 211 run defeat in the first Test at Lord's, made the bold decision to bat first after winning the toss and was rewarded by a first innings total of 335. England could only manage 205 in reply, with Joe Root making 78 in his second Test as captain.

The tourists racked up 343 in their second innings. That combined tally of 678 meant England needed to surpass the West Indies' record fourth innings winning score of 418 if they were to achieve victory.