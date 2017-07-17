Liberia: FM Kamara Receives Letters of Accreditation of New UN Women Boss

Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara has received the Letters of Accreditation from the new United Nations Women Country Director, Ms. Marie Goreth Nizigama.

The UN Women is an agency created by the United Nations General Assembly to enhance gender equality and promote the empowerment of women across the globe.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the ceremony took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, July 14.

Receiving the credentials, Minister Kamara welcomed the new country director and stressed that Liberia remains committed to improving the status of women, protecting their rights and encouraging their participation in all spheres of national endeavor.

She assured Ms. Nizigama of the Foreign Ministry's commitment and support in making her tour of duty in Liberia productive and rewarding, and encouraged her to partner with relevant government ministries and agencies particularly, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and other line ministries to enhance the agency's operations here.

She noted that although the government is making efforts to address the plight of women in Liberia, there are still challenges at the national, regional and global levels in dealing with gender related matters.

"Regional and global efforts have registered some tremendous progress in addressing gender issues but there were still challenges which are determined by cultural and traditional barriers," Minister Kamara said.

She highlighted some of the issues as impediments in dealing with rape cases, and cited the difficulty in gathering evidence by the police and the courts due to cultural and traditional beliefs and implications which make perpetrators of rape and other related issues go with impunity.

In remarks, Madam Nizigama extolled the Liberian Government and the people for the many positive initiatives taken in promoting the rights and welfare of women in the country.

She also hailed government for passing legislations that would provide support, protect the rights, and enhance gender equality in the country and thanked Liberia for the tangible programs government is implementing in the interest of women rights in all 15 counties.

The new UN Women Country Director assured Foreign Minister Kamara that as Liberia go to elections in October, she will work closely with Government and relevant partners to give support to women in advancing to leadership positions in the country and advocate for the implementation of policies that give more opportunities for women to advance in society.

"We are very committed to gender issues," she stressed.