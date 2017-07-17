15 July 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Boakai Nudges African Political Parties to Collaborate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Calvin Brooks

Vice President Joseph Boakai has stressed the need for political parties in Africa to collaborate to strengthen democracy on the continent.

He said the Unity Party of Liberia is prepared to share its political experiences with the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa and other political parties in Africa.

Vice President Boakai made the call Saturday when the Chairperson for International Relations of the ANC of South Africa, Dr. Edna Molewa, who is on an official visit to Liberia, held discussions with him at the ruling Unity Party national headquarters in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town.

He explained that the visit of Dr. Molewa is intended to strengthen political parties' cooperation on the African continent to improve the status of the people.

According to Vice President Boakai, the people of Africa are faced with similar problems and that further interaction at the party level of different countries will enhance better ties among the people.

Vice President Boakai emphasized that Liberia is willing to encourage investors from South Africa to invest in the Liberian economy for the benefit of the two nations and peoples.

Liberia

Rep. Waylee Out on Bail After Arrest on Rape Charge

The reported refusal of family members to collaborate in the alleged rape and impregnation of 13-year old Regina Barway… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.