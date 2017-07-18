17 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Singer Pleased With Homage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan singer Érica Nelumba Monday welcomed the tribute to be paid to her on Saturday at the Atlântico cinema in Luanda by the organizations África Cultura for her contribution to the promotion and valorization of Angolan urban popular music.

Speaking to Angop, the singer that emerged on the national artistic scene in 2000s, expressed her satisfaction with the tribute, noting that when an organization recognizes what we do for national music we must correspond with work.

She thanked the organization of the event for being the chosen one, and invites her fans to be present at the event, which will take place at Kizomba music contest.

Erica Nelumba pointed out that her career is in a re-launch phase, after five years off the stage for professional reasons.

The singer, who is well known on the Angolan female music, is a talented one whose virtuosity of her voice enchants the lovers of her songs.

She has released so far two albums, namely "Pensando em Ti", released in 2000 and "Agora Sim" in (2008).

Angola

Lunda Sul - Endiama Allocates Diamonds Exploration Areas

Young people, women and former combatants in the eastern Lunda Sul Province will benefit from the allocation of diamonds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.