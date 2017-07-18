Angolan Singer Pleased With Homage

Luanda — Angolan singer Érica Nelumba Monday welcomed the tribute to be paid to her on Saturday at the Atlântico cinema in Luanda by the organizations África Cultura for her contribution to the promotion and valorization of Angolan urban popular music.

Speaking to Angop, the singer that emerged on the national artistic scene in 2000s, expressed her satisfaction with the tribute, noting that when an organization recognizes what we do for national music we must correspond with work.

She thanked the organization of the event for being the chosen one, and invites her fans to be present at the event, which will take place at Kizomba music contest.

Erica Nelumba pointed out that her career is in a re-launch phase, after five years off the stage for professional reasons.

The singer, who is well known on the Angolan female music, is a talented one whose virtuosity of her voice enchants the lovers of her songs.

She has released so far two albums, namely "Pensando em Ti", released in 2000 and "Agora Sim" in (2008).