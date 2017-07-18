30 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nnedi Okorafor Writes for 'Star Wars' Forthcoming Collections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nnedi Okorafor
Nnedi Okorafor
By Bamas Victoria

Nigerian-American Author, Nnedi Okorafor is one of the 40 writers invited to contribute to a collection of short stories in an anthology titled Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View.

The collection by Random House's sci-fi imprint, Del Rey, seeks to explore the perspective of minor characters in the Star Wars saga.

The award Award-winning author of sci-fi, magical and juju themed books, Nnedi in a series of tweets revealed that the title of her short story is 'The Baptist'.

She explained that she wrote 'The Baptists' from the perspective of a creature called Dianoga, a pre-historic species in the Star Wars universe known to feed on organic waste.

She tweeted "My story is called, "The Baptist" and this is the main character" referring to a photo of what appeared to be a one-eyed red mutant octopus.

She added that "In this anthology, I wrote from a Dianoga's POV [Point Of View] (a giant cephalopod from another planet, a.k.a. The Trash Compacter Monster)."

Random House in a statement said the anthology was "In honor of the fortieth anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, this collection features Star Wars stories by bestselling authors, trendsetting artists, and treasured voices from Star Wars literary history."

They explained that More than forty authors have lent their unique vision to forty "scenes," each retelling a different moment from the original Star Wars film, but with a twist.

Every scene is told from the point of view of a background character. Whether it's the X-wing pilots who helped Luke destroy the Death Star or the storm troopers who never quite could find the droids they were looking for.

According to Random house "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View places the classic movie in a whole new perspective, and celebrates the influence and legacy of the unparalleled cultural phenomenon, Star Wars."

Some of the other contributors includes Renee Ahdieh, Tom Angleberger, Meg Cabot, Gary Whitta and more.

Nigeria

'Presidency Underestimated "Anti-Anti-Corruption" Elements in the Senate'

Legal Education in Nigeria, has witnessed its fair share of challenges, including understaffing, accreditation, dearth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.