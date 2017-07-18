Nigeria: Nnedi Okorafor Writes for 'Star Wars' Forthcoming Collections

Photo: Nnedi Okorafor

Nnedi Okorafor

Nigerian-American Author, Nnedi Okorafor is one of the 40 writers invited to contribute to a collection of short stories in an anthology titled Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View.

The collection by Random House's sci-fi imprint, Del Rey, seeks to explore the perspective of minor characters in the Star Wars saga.

The award Award-winning author of sci-fi, magical and juju themed books, Nnedi in a series of tweets revealed that the title of her short story is 'The Baptist'.

She explained that she wrote 'The Baptists' from the perspective of a creature called Dianoga, a pre-historic species in the Star Wars universe known to feed on organic waste.

She tweeted "My story is called, "The Baptist" and this is the main character" referring to a photo of what appeared to be a one-eyed red mutant octopus.

She added that "In this anthology, I wrote from a Dianoga's POV [Point Of View] (a giant cephalopod from another planet, a.k.a. The Trash Compacter Monster)."

Random House in a statement said the anthology was "In honor of the fortieth anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, this collection features Star Wars stories by bestselling authors, trendsetting artists, and treasured voices from Star Wars literary history."

They explained that More than forty authors have lent their unique vision to forty "scenes," each retelling a different moment from the original Star Wars film, but with a twist.

Every scene is told from the point of view of a background character. Whether it's the X-wing pilots who helped Luke destroy the Death Star or the storm troopers who never quite could find the droids they were looking for.

According to Random house "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View places the classic movie in a whole new perspective, and celebrates the influence and legacy of the unparalleled cultural phenomenon, Star Wars."

Some of the other contributors includes Renee Ahdieh, Tom Angleberger, Meg Cabot, Gary Whitta and more.