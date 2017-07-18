17 July 2017

Nigeria: Malala Visits Osinbajo

Malala visits Osinbajo.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday in Abuja, received in closed doors Pakistani rights activist for girl-child education and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, in the Presidential Villa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 20-year-old Malala, who was accompanied by her father, Yousafzai and other members of the Malala Foundation, arrived at the presidential villa at about 5.30 p.m.

The young female activist survived gunshots on her head by the Taliban for campaigning for girl-child education in Pakistan.

She had visited Nigeria in July, 2014 where she campaigned for the release of Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

During the visit, Malala met then President Goodluck Jonathan and parents of the more than 230 captured Chibok schoolgirls.

