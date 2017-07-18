Nigeria: Boko Haram Adopts Crowd-Pulling Tactics for Suicide Bombing, Army Warns

The Nigerian Army has said that following regular interception of Boko Haram terrorists suicide bombers by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and the serial failures that have trailed their suicide bomb attacks, recent developments indicated that the terrorist group is now exploiting deceptive tactics to lure unsuspecting members of the public to target areas before detonating their suicide bomb in order to attain maximum casualty.

The army in a statement signed by Colonel Sagir Musa, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division said it has been observed that one of the tactics employed by the terrorists is to create a scene such as fighting with each other or any other person to attract attention and cause people to gather around them before they detonate their suicide bomb.

Another according to the statement is the antic of abducting children who are on errands, strapping them with suicide vests and sending them back home, where the suicide bomb detonates to kill members of the household.

Its said these deceptive tactics have been found to have played out in recent suicide bomb attacks carried out by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The army warned members of the public to be wary of these tactics and avoid such unnecessary gatherings that could expose them to preventable danger.

Additionally, 'all parents and adults are advised to sensitize their children and wards on these new Boko Haram tricks and also urged them to be conscious of the whereabouts of their children and rein them in where necessary to prevent them from being callously used by the terrorists for the evil mission of suicide bombing.'