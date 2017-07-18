17 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood Kills One, Displaces 2,000 People in Katsina - Official

A 10-year-old boy has lost his life while over 2,000 people have been displaced by a flood disaster that ravaged Kaita town, in Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State, a local official said on Monday.

"The flood disaster happened following a heavy rainfall that persisted for several hours which destroyed over 150 houses in the area," Umma Abdullahi-Mahuta, Acting Sole Administrator of the local council, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaita.

She revealed that those displaced by the Saturday flood have found shelter with neighbours, friends and relations.

"We have assessed the extent of the damages and forwarded a report to the State Emergency Management Agency for quick intervention on the matter." she said

Also, the District Head of Kaita, Abdulkarim Kabir, appealed to the Katsina State government to provide relief materials to the victims.

"I am calling on Non-Governmental Organizations to also come to the aid of my subjects, by providing all necessary assistance to the victims to cushion their hardship."

One of the victims, Isah Kaita, called on the State Environmental Protection Agency to commence evacuation of drainage in the area to avoid a recurrence.

(NAN)

Nigeria

