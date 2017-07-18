18 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni to Open Agriculture Show Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tausi Nakato

Jinja — President Museven is today expected in Jinja to officially open the 25th edition of the National Agriculture show at the source of the Nile -Jinja Show ground.

Security has been tightened in Jinja ahead of the president's visit and according to Jinja DPC, Mr Jamada Wandera, they are just doing their routine duty of ensuring law and order.

The president of Uganda Farmers Federation, Mr Charles Ogwanga said the president will tour the exhibition stalls before addressing the gathering at the show hall.

He said the seven days' show which kicked off on Monday has attracted over 200 exhibitors, both local and foreigners.

Mr Oganga said that in this year's show, they have separated trade from agriculture so that farmers can benefit from it.

He said most of the exhibitors have complied with the new guidelines including playing music at low volume, no petty trade among others.

Mr Oganga disclosed that they will organize a trade show between November and December so that traders can sell off their commodities.

"We are not entertaining petty trade in this show because it is purely agriculture. But we are to organize a trade show in the month of November and December during the festive season so that people can get advantage and do shopping," he said.

One of the exhibitors also an Animal Nutritionist attached to Unga Millers ltd Mr Obed Nuwamanya said the environment is conducive for them because they can talk to show goers without even a micro phone.

"We used to shout at the top of our voices to get the attention of our clients but it is no longer a challenge," he said.

Exhibitors are showcasing innovations in technology, poultry, fishing and other forms of farming.

Uganda

Student Killed in School Strike, 13 Arrested

A senior four student of Rwera Secondary School in Ntungamo District has been found dead near the school compound… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.