Uganda: Museveni to Open Agriculture Show Today

Jinja — President Museven is today expected in Jinja to officially open the 25th edition of the National Agriculture show at the source of the Nile -Jinja Show ground.

Security has been tightened in Jinja ahead of the president's visit and according to Jinja DPC, Mr Jamada Wandera, they are just doing their routine duty of ensuring law and order.

The president of Uganda Farmers Federation, Mr Charles Ogwanga said the president will tour the exhibition stalls before addressing the gathering at the show hall.

He said the seven days' show which kicked off on Monday has attracted over 200 exhibitors, both local and foreigners.

Mr Oganga said that in this year's show, they have separated trade from agriculture so that farmers can benefit from it.

He said most of the exhibitors have complied with the new guidelines including playing music at low volume, no petty trade among others.

Mr Oganga disclosed that they will organize a trade show between November and December so that traders can sell off their commodities.

"We are not entertaining petty trade in this show because it is purely agriculture. But we are to organize a trade show in the month of November and December during the festive season so that people can get advantage and do shopping," he said.

One of the exhibitors also an Animal Nutritionist attached to Unga Millers ltd Mr Obed Nuwamanya said the environment is conducive for them because they can talk to show goers without even a micro phone.

"We used to shout at the top of our voices to get the attention of our clients but it is no longer a challenge," he said.

Exhibitors are showcasing innovations in technology, poultry, fishing and other forms of farming.