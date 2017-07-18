Nigeria: Army Exposes Boko Haram New Tactics

Maiduguri — The Nigerian Army through the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole has warned residents of Maiduguri and environs about newly adopted tactics by the Boko Haram sect.

The Army Spokesman at the Command, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement he issued on Monday in Maiduguri, said: "Following regular interception of Boko Haram terrorists suicide bombers by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and the serial failures that have trailed their suicide bomb attacks, recent developments indicate that the terrorist group is now exploiting deceptive tactics to lure unsuspecting members of the public to target areas before detonating their suicide bomb in order to attain maximum casualty.

He said, it has been observed that one of the tactics employed by the terrorists is to create a scene such as fighting with each other or any other person to attract attention and cause people to gather around them before they detonate their suicide bomb. Another antic is by abducting children who are on errands, strapping them with suicide vests and sending them back home, where the suicide bomb detonates to kill members of the household.

"These deceptive tactics have been found to have played out in recent suicide bomb attacks carried out by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the public are therefore urged to be wary of these tactics and avoid such unnecessary gatherings that could expose them to preventable danger.

"Additionally, all parents and adults are advised to sensitize their children and wards on these new Boko Haram tricks. They are also urged to be conscious of the whereabouts of their children and rein them in where necessary to prevent them from being callously used by the terrorists for the evil mission of suicide bombing," he said.