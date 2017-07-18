The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has suspended eight top management staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, days after suspending the executive secretary of the agency over corruption allegations.

A statement by the health ministry on Monday said the suspension of the officers was to pave the way for a thorough investigation of the agency and the affairs of its former executive secretary, Usman Yusuf.

The minister directed the acting executive secretary of the agency, Attahiru Ibrahim, to ensure the immediate implementation of the suspension order.

Those suspended are:

1. Olufemi Akingbade - General Manger, Zonal Coordinator South- South Zone

2. John Okon - General Manger, Finance Account

3. Yusuf Fatika - General Manger, Human Resources and Administration

4. Shehu Adamu - Assistant General Manager, Audit

5. Vincent Mamdam - Assistant General Manager, Head Insurance

6. Safiyanu Attah - Senior Assistant Officer, Marketing

7. Owen Udo Udoma - Senior Manager, Contribution Management

8. Innocent Abbah - Senior Assistant Officer, Planning Research and Monitoring

Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016.

But his reign at the health ministry parastatal has been fraught with allegations of fraud.

The suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

The lawmakers accused Mr. Yusuf of "corrupt expenditure of N292 million" which he allegedly spent on health care training "without recourse to any appropriate approving authority."

The NHIS chief has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives asked the health minister to recall Mr. Yusuf.

Mr. Adewole had ordered the suspension to allow for unhindered investigation of the corruption allegations.