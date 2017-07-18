Rwanda: Bugesera FC Reinforce Ahead of Next Season

AZAM Rwanda Premier League side Bugesera FC have strengthened their squad with four new players as they prepare for the 2017/18 season, which is slated to start in September.

The club Secretary General and Spokesperson, Silas Mbonigaba, confirmed the new signings as; goalkeeper Jean De Dieu Nsabimana, from relegated Pepinierre FC, Gicumbi FC's midfielder Patrick Ntijyinama, forward Allain Pekeyake Tuyisenge, from AS Kigali and Police FC's midfielder Robert Ndatimana.

Mbonigaba said that they don't have too many gaps to fill in a squad that finished in an impressive fifth place last season.

He also revealed that they have extended the contract of head coach Gilbert 'Yaoundé' Kanyankore for another two years until end of the 2018/19 season.

"Last season we finished in fifth place but our target is to do better next season as well do well in other tournaments like the Peace Cup," said Mbonigaba.