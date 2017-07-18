18 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Foodstuff Prices Drop in Kigali

By Marie Anne Dushimimana

Prices for most foodstuffs, especially vegetables, have generally decreased in Kigali city and suburbs, a mini-survey by Business Times indicates.

Tomatoes go for Rwf500 per kilogramme from Rwf1,000 last month, carrots cost Rwf500 per kilo down from Rwf700, while that of fresh beans is at Rwf500 compared to Rwf700 previously. A kilogramme of eggplants costs Rwf500 from Rwf700 and onions go for Rwf500 a kilogramme, down from Rwf300. Prices of imported vegetables like broccolis, cauliflowers and mushrooms are, however, stable.

Vendors attributed the drop to the fact that more farmers are now using marshlands to grow vegetables during the dry season.

Anastasie Mukamurenzi, a vegetable seller in Kimironko Market, projected that prices will continue the downward trend as the rain season, when production rises, approaches.

Bananas go for Rwf220 per kilo from Rwf350.

Etienne Habimana, a banana seller in Kimironko market, said there is normally high supply of bananas during this period.

Irish potatoes range from Rwf250 a kilo to Rwf300, down from about Rwf350 previously.

June inflation rate eased to 4.8 per cent on declining foodstuff prices, according to NISR consumer price index for the month.

Buyers happy

Mbabazi, a buyer this reporter found in Kimironko Market, hopes the prices will remain stable. "It was hard for buyers when prices for staple foods including banana and potatoes rose," she said.

Vedaste Kimonyo, a resident in Kinyinya suburb, said efforts by farmers to increase production are bearing fruit, and expects foodstuff prices to drop further in coming months.

Cassava, passion fruit prices up

The price of passion fruits rose by Rwf200 to Rwf1,200 per kilogramme, from Rwf1,000, four mangoes go for Rwf2,000 compared to Rwf1,000 per. Cassava flour costs Rwf700 a kilogramme from Rwf650, while three pieces of fresh cassava tubers are at Rwf500. Sweet potatoes also cost Rwf500 a kilo. Traders attributed the rise of both items to low supply, saying cassava plantations in key producing areas were affected by the mosaic virus.

