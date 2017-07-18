Nigeria: Govt Suspends 8 Officials of NHIs Over Alleged Sharp Practices

Abuja — About 8 more officials of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) have been placed on suspension pending when investigations into petitions of alleged corrupt practices will be concluded.

This was disclosed Monday in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to the statement, the suspension order was signed by the Minster of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole to allow for an "uninterrupted and robust investigation of all petitions at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), including Security reports on Maladministration and Mismanagement by officials of the Agency."

The statement reads in part, "The Acting Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr. Attahiru Ibrahim has also been directed to ensure the immediate implementation of the suspension order."

The Minister further urged the probe Committee to be focus, fair and transparent and ignore all sensational happenings.

The 8 officials involved include, the General Manager, NHIS, Mr. Olufemi Akingbade, Zonal Coordinator South- South Zone, General Manger, Finance Account, Mr. John Okon, General Manger, Human Resources and Administration

Mr. Yusuf Fatika, Assistant General Manager, Audit Mr. Shehu Adamu, Assistant General Manager, Head Insurance, Mr. Vincent Mamdam, Senior Assistant Officer, Marketing, Mr. Safiyanu Attah, Senior Manager, Contribution Management, Mr. Owen Udo Udoma, Senior Assistant Officer, Planning Research and Monitoring, Mr. Innocent Abbah.