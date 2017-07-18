Namibia/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Remain Favourites - Mannetti

ZIMBABWE remain the favourites and Namibia will have to play above themselves in their second leg Chan (African Nations Championship) encounter in Harare on Sunday if they hope to progress to the next round of the competition.

Namibia took a 1-0 first leg lead on Sunday after a great strike by Hendrik Somaeb, but Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti said Zimbabwe remained the favourites going into Sunday's second leg.

"Zimbabwe are still the favourites; they have just won the Cosafa Cup, they have a lot of players and a lot of depth, and they will be playing at home. So we will have to prepare very well and play above ourselves. If we don't display the same fight, the same tempo and attitude, we will find the going very tough in Zimbabwe," he said at a press conference after the match.

A big crowd of about 6 000 people came out to watch Sunday's first leg encounter at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and they were not disappointed as Namibia gave an inspired performance to take a 1-0 lead going into the second leg.

Zimbabwe were more dangerous in the first half and had several chances, but two great saves by Loydt Kazapua kept out efforts by Talent Chawapiwa and Raphael Manuvire.

Zimbabwe kept on attacking and had a goal disallowed for a foul by Chawapiwa shortly before halftime.

Namibia, however, took the lead through a great solo strike by Somaeb two minutes into the second half. He won possession on the left wing, cut inside, and unleashed a 30 metre cracker that hit the roof of the net to send Namibian fans into raptures.

Zimbabwe pushed hard for the equaliser, using a lot of high balls for their tall forwards, but Ferdinand Karongee and Tiberius Lombard stood firm in Namibia's defence.

Mannetti dedicated the victory to Namibia's diehard fans.

"After Somaeb scored that spectacular goal I was praying that Zimbabwe don't equalise in order to cancel out the beautiful moment, and I think at that specific moment one could actually capture Namibian football in terms of what we went through over the past year. It was just good to see the fans jumping up and down and enjoying the moment, so this one clearly is for the fans," he said.

"After everything we went through, we had a difficult year in Namibian football, so when you win a match, let's just celebrate the victory and let this win give every Namibian fan hope going forward," he added.

Namibian captain Ronald Ketjijere said they concentrated on playing the ball on the ground to nullify Zimbabwe's aerial threat.

"I told the boys we must just put the ball on the ground because Zimbabwe has giants in their team so they were winning all the battles in the air and in the midfield. So it was better to put the ball down and when we did that we created a number of chances - that's our game and that's our strength, we have fast boys who are good on the ground," he said.

Ketjijere said the victory meant a lot for Namibian football.

"The victory means a lot because it gives us a platform to be active and if we beat Zimbabwe now we will have a chance of playing more games. We struggle to get friendly games and we have to play bigger competitions without friendly games so there's a lot of struggles in Namibian football now," he said.

Ketjijere took a knock on Sunday and was clearly limping after the match, and Mannetti said they would assess his availability for the second leg match.

"We will assess Stigga today and we will know tomorrow if he can travel with the team to Zimbabwe. It's a muscle injury so we have to see if he can recover after some rest. If he doesn't play, Petrus Shitembi will captain the team, but we will remain confident and we will give Zimbabwe a good fight on Sunday," he said.

In other Chan first leg matches over the weekend, Zambia beat Swaziland 4-0 in Swaziland; Madagascar and Mozambique drew 2-2 in Madagascar; and Angola won 1-0 away to Mauritius.