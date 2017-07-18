18 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Over 800 Observers So Far Confirmed for Polls

By Marie Anne Dushimimana

At least 800 observers have already been confirmed for the August presidential election although electoral commission officials say the number could increase as the deadline for registration draw closer.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) says it is receiving requests until August 3, the day before citizens in the country decide who will lead the country's transformation agenda for the next seven years.

Moise Bukasa, the NEC public relations and communication officer, said they invited observers from various diplomatic missions, and nongovernmental organisations from within and outside the country.

Besides those invited, Bukasa said those who want to attend the elections on their own have been given the go-ahead.

"NEC invited embassies in the country like the Netherlands, US, Uganda, and UK, as well as civil society organisations, among others. Outside the country, we invited groupings such as East African Community, African Union, among others," said Bukasa.

He said NEC had registered 320 observers early last week but that the figure shot to 872 at the weekend.

Bukasa said requests on individual basis are very low, perhaps because it's not a simple task for one person, and it requires much knowledge about elections.

"To be an observer, you must have adequate knowledge and skills in terms of elections, specify the institution you're coming from if you're a private observer, specify the part of the country you'll cover or if you cover the whole country. You should also present documents like a request letter, an ID or passport," Bukasa said.

During last presidential election, observers numbered between 1,300 and 1,400.

