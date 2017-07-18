18 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 1000's to Walk in Cape Town On Mandela Day

Photo: Supplied
An estimated 1000 people are expected to walk from the Grand Parade, where crowds gathered to listen to Nelson Mandela's iconic Freedom speech delivered from a balcony at City Hall in 1990 after his release from prison, to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to celebrate Mandela Day and the tenth anniversary of The Elders on Tuesday. At the CTICC, the Elders will launch a year-long "Walk Together" movement aimed at continuing the work Mandela did during his lifetime.

The Elders, launched by Mandela in 2007, consists of global leaders working together for peace and human rights.

In a statement, The Elders said the event "would feature some of the world's most notable political and community leaders, discussing the world's ongoing humanitarian issues."

Mandela's widow Graça Machel, international business man Richard Branson, Pakistani human-rights activist Hina Jilani, former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, and three term Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland is expected to speak at the event.

The symbolic walk from the Grand Parade is scheduled to start at 12:00 and end at the CTICC at 14:45, and then a music show follows.

The walk coincides with Nelson Mandela Day where South Africans are encouraged to spend 67 minutes doing good to commemorate the 67 years Mandela spent fighting for social justice.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will celebrate the day at the Tumelo Home for the Mentally Handicapped in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini plans to hand out sanitary pads in Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto.

IFP President Mangosuthu Buthelezi will spend his 67 minutes at Nizam Road Primary School in Durban.

And ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to deliver a Mandela Day lecture at Rhodes University in Grahamstown.

News24

