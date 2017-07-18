17 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 91 Percent of Spam Calls Are From Fraudsters - Truecaller

Nairobi — Kenyans receive an average of 7.7 spam calls every month according to a new report by caller identity company, Truecaller.

The study which features twenty countries hardest hit by the problem indicates that in Kenya, 91 per cent of the calls reported as spam by Truecaller users were scam calls or swindlers.

"We classify this because the calls were from people's names instead of businesses," notes Truecaller.

Citizens of the United States, Brazil and India are named as the most prevalent to spam calls with users reporting an average of twenty calls a month.

In the US, prank calls and nuisance calls constitute the biggest chunk of spam callers at 43 percent.

In Africa, South Africa and Nigeria top the chart with an average of fifteen and ten spam calls being reported each month.

