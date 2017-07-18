Nigeria: 'Hello Nigerians, Behold Your Next President,' Fayose Floats Campaign

The governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP's Governor Forum, Ayodele Fayose, has floated his presidential campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

The Facebook page was opened about twenty-two hours ago, with the message 'together we can make Nigeria work again' on the profile picture, which had the image of the governor.

"Hello Nigerians, behold your next President!!

Pro Masses. Accessible. Ekiti State Governor. Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum. Husband and Father.. He's Peter (The Rock) Ayodele Fayose," was the first message posted on the page, with the motto - 'Strong, Reliable and Rugged'.

This development might be part of Fayose's steps to snatch power from President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he never ceases to critique.

"I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari's hand, I will take it. I'm going straight to that villa. I'm the next president," Fayose had said in a recent interview.

"I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won't be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.