17 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Release Nigerian Journalist Detained Over Facebook Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

A Nigerian journalist detained on Saturday over a Facebook post has been released.

The journalist, Danjuma Katsina, confirmed his release to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Katsina was invited to the Katsina state Police Command around 8 p.m. on Saturday over a complaint filed by a lawmaker from the state, Mansur Mashi.

He was subsequently detained overnight.

Mr. Katsina had posted a comment on Facebook in which he analysed the outcome of the Mashi/Dutsi bye-election conducted in May, wondering why Mr. Mashi was allowed to contest the polls despite facing court action on alleged corruption.

The journalist was detained overnight despite efforts by the Katsina State branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and officials of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, to secure his release.

Mr. Katsina was released on Sunday and subsequently met with Mr. Mashi at the police headquarters where the lawmaker withdrew his earlier petition.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES indicate that Mr. Mashi is not new to such petitions. In May, he caused the jailing of one Gambo Saeed for allegedly insulting Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, on social media.

There have been increased cases of arrests and harassment of journalists and bloggers in Nigeria, often on the orders of politicians.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported many cases of harassment of journalists and blogger, this year alone. Last month, a reporter in Kaduna state was brutalised and arrested at his point of duty.

In September, a blogger was detained for 22 days for criticising the Bauchi State governor.

Nigeria

2019 - Fayose Launches Presidential Ambition On Social Media

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has launched his presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.