SAINTS and Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) are joint top of the Men's Premier League while Saints have built up a commanding lead in the Women's Premier League after the third round of matches in the Field Hockey league over the weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, Saints beat Unam 4-1 on Saturday to go top of the log, but the next day, WOB beat defending champions DTS 4-0 to join Saints on seven points.

The Saints-Unam encounter was a close affair for most of the match with the teams level 1-1 with five minutes to go, but Saints' pressure finally told as they scored three goals in the final stages to complete an emphatic win.

Liam Hermanus opened Saints' account from a short corner just before halftime, but Unam equalised soon after the break through a fine goal by Kave Tjikuniva.

Saints picked up the tempo and after several attacks, Francois Fuscher finally put them ahead when he stabbed in a centre by Ivan Semedo.

Unam's defence wilted and Saints sealed their victory with two goals in quick succession by Nico Neethling.

He first scored after a great counterattack from deep in Saints' own half and then made it 4-1 when he steered home a centre by Dakota Hansen.

On Sunday, DTS suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 4-0 to WOB.

Dylan Finch opened WOB's account with a field goal midway through the first half, while a second Finch goal early in the second half put them 2-0 ahead.

Dylan Alexander made it 3-0 while a last minute goal by Thomas Duncan sealed an impressive win for WOB.

They now join Saints on seven points, while DTS drop down to third position on six points.

Wanderers got their first win of the season with an emphatic 6-1 victory over NUST on Saturday.

Gerald Hatton gave Wanderers an early lead with a field goal, but NUST managed to keep Wanderers at bay for the rest of the first half.

Wanderers, however, took control in the second half and further goals by Hendrik van der Walt, Ruben van der Walt, Owen Hatton and Stephan du Preez (two), gave them a comfortable victory. Natangwe Shongolo scored a consolation goal for NUST.

Wanderers are now fourth on the log on four points, while NUST must still open their account and are bottom of the log.

Saints, meanwhile, stretched their lead at the top of the Women's Premier League with a 4-0 win against Unam.

Two goals by Kiana Schimming and one each by Tara Myburgh and Kiana Cormack gave Saints the win which sees them moving up to 11 points from three matches at the top of the log.

Defending champions WOB gained a bonus-point win and went second on four points after beating DTS on a walkover, while Wanderers are third on three points, after beating NUST 1-0, thanks to a second half goal by Bianca Muller.