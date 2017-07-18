18 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspended SABC CEO James Aguma's Disciplinary Hearing Set to Start

Disciplinary proceedings against suspended SABC acting group CEO James Aguma are set to start on Tuesday.

Aguma was suspended in May from the public broadcaster for allegedly lying to the interim board about Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing for misconduct over a fiery press conference in April.

Aguma allegedly provided an affidavit in Motsoeneng's misconduct case that said that the board did not take a resolution to discipline Motsoeneng - yet he was believed to have attended the board meeting where the decision was taken. He apparently supported the decision at the time.

The second reason for Aguma's suspension is because he said he gave Motsoeneng permission to hold the press conference. He, however, denied giving permission when he was asked by the board and Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications.

Motsoeneng was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer by an internal disciplinary hearing in June.

He was subsequently fired.

Group Executive for Media, Technology and Infrastructure Tseliso Ralitabo, was appointed as the acting group CEO in the interim.

