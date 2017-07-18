17 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: TJ, Ongoro Among 18 Summoned Over Poll Misconduct

By Dannish Odongo

Nairobi — The Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee chaired by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati is set to hear a total of 18 disputes placed before it on Tuesday.

Some of the disputes to be heard include that of Ibrahim Memba verses Moses Akaranga in the race for the Vihiga governorship.

Also set to appear before the committee are Senator Elizabeth Ongoro and MP Tom Kajwang'; both of whom are contesting the Ruaraka seat.

Last week, the committee ruled on among others, the case between Florence Kajuju and Kawira Mwangaza who are both vying for the Woman Representative position in Meru county.

The committee ordered the accused (Kawira Mwangaza) to refrain from perpetuating, through her agents and representatives, any broadcast prejudicial to the complainant (Kajuju Florence).

The committee also disqualified Rarieda independent parliamentary candidate Augustine Netto Adhola from the August 8 race being the first casualty over claims of breaching the electoral code of conduct.

This Thursday, the committee is also set to make a ruling on Zachariah Obado versus Ochillo Aycko who are both vying for the Migori County gubernatorial seat.

