14 July 2017

Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)

East Africa: Rains Fail Again in East Africa, Hunger On the Rise - U.N.

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Umberto Bacchi

Rome — Some 16 million people are in need of humanitarian aid across areas of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

Rains have failed for a third consecutive season in East Africa, wilting crops, killing livestock and entrenching a long drought that has pushed millions into hunger, the United Nations said on Friday.

Some 16 million people are in need of humanitarian aid across areas of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - 30 percent more than in late 2016 and their number expected to increase in the coming months, the U.N. food agency said.

"This is the third season in a row that families have had to endure failed rains - they are simply running out of ways to cope," said Dominique Burgeon, director of emergencies at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

"Support is needed now before the situation rapidly deteriorates further," said Burgeon.

Affected regions received less than half of their normal rainfall form March to May leaving crops scorched and pushing cereal prices up to near-record levels in most markets, the FAO said in a statement.

Damage was exacerbated by infestations of crop-eating caterpillars known as fall armyworms that have been ravaging harvests in several regions, the agency said.

Dry pastures and water shortages also left thousands of animals dead or emaciated, curtailing milk production.

"When we know how critical milk is for the healthy development of children aged under five, and the irreversible damage its lack can create," said Burgeon.

The situation was particularly alarming for herdsmen in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, who are at risk of losing more animals that are entering the dry season in already very poor conditions, the FAO said.

- Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Ros Russell

East Africa

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.