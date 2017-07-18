Photo: Nehanda Radio

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa.

Legislators this Monday accused finance minister Patrick Chinamasa of overriding cabinet by side-lining the Forestry Commission from managing a multi-million-dollar fund in favour of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) where his wife is board chairperson.

Parliament's Environment Committee, chaired by Zanu PF legislator Wonder Mashinge, made the conclusions after hearing evidence from both the Forestry Commission and TIMB.

Legislators said the evidence suggested a "unilateral and legally unsound" decision by the finance minister to transfer administration of the Afforestation Fund to TIMB.

Abedinigo Marufu, Forestry Commission acting general manager, said the institution was surprised by Chinamasa's decision which has resulted in TIMB seizing the commission's primary mandate.

"We had selected 60 sites for seedlings, brought the constitution to parliament and opened an account with CBZ. We were surprised that government was creating a parallel structure," said Marufu.

"All the preparations we had done have gone to waste. TIMB is usurping our powers. They have already advertised posts for that fund but we are yet to receive another cabinet decision to the contrary.

Monica Chinamasa was appointed chairperson of the TIMB board in 2011. Between 2015 and 2016, at least $14, 2 million was collected by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) towards the Afforastation Fund and transferred to TIMB. Another $7, 9 million collected and disbursed to the TIMB account between January and May this year.

"What comes into my mind, I'm sure it also came to yours, is that it was done because there is Monica Chinamasa there who happens to be wife to the Minister of Finance; there are a lot of underhand dealings there," said Mashinge.

However, TIMB held a different view insisting the fund was birthed by a tobacco industry initiative and that minister Chinamasa acted correctly by appointing the organisation to exercise jurisdiction.

"It's a fund by farmers for farmers. It's not like we are competing with the Forestry Commission.

"They can partner us but at the same time they can go ahead with their national programme," Jane Gonese, a TIMB board member, said amid objections from legislators in the committee.

MDC law maker Trevor Saruwaka and Zanu PF's Felix Mhona, who argued that afforestation falls outside TIMB mandate, demanded that Andrew Matibiri, the tobacco institution's chief executive officer, provide the terms of reference, constitution and a circular from the appointing authority to prove their qualification to administer the fund.

Responding, Matibiti said; "The constitution is with the Accountant General, it's yet to come to Parliament. Farmers trusted us to manage the fund.

"The Tobacco Marketing Act chapter 18:20 catch-all phrase that allows to do anything that promotes tobacco growing and marketing."

The committee concluded that Zimra illegally disbursed money to an organisation without mandate to manage the fund. TIMB was ordered to stop utilising the disbursements until legal documents have been approved.

Mash West legislator Sarah Mahoka said, "You were articulate when sharing TIMB's mandate.

"Now on afforestation you are stammering proving it's not your area. You are being used by people who want to pilfer the fund."

Zimbabwe is losing about 330,000 hectares annually to deforestation with 20 percent, according to the forestry manager, being consumed by the tobacco industries.