The government is failing to release $50,000 for drugs at state-run mental health institutions, putting the lives of thousands of psychiatric patients and staff at risk.

Most mental health hospitals are reportedly down to just 10% of required drugs in their stocks.

A deputy director in the health ministry said Monday that the department was facing challenges in procuring mental health drugs as funds promised in the 2017 national budget have yet to be availed by the finance ministry.

"In 2017, we applied for $500,000 for drugs for mental health patients, but we were allocated only $50,000," said the director, Dorcas Sithole said in an interview.

"However, that $50 000 has not been availed to the ministry yet we are half way through the year. The other challenge is that even if it is availed, the $50 000 will not even be enough to meet the drug requirements at Ingustheni (hospital)," Sithole said.

The limited drugs available at government psychiatric hospitals have been supplied by international development partners.

Last year, three nurses were attacked by mental health patients at Ingustheni hospital in Bulawayo amid reports that the healthcare centre had run out of drugs.

An estimated 1,3 million Zimbabweans are living with mental illness. The country has nine mental health institutions while an estimated 300 mental health patients are at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison alone.

Sithole said there has been an increase in the number people facing mental health problems due to drug abuse, adding that the health ministry was finalising work on a policy to curtail narcotics trafficking.

"The policy will, among other issues, treat those who take drugs as patients, not criminals. We have to punish those who traffic drugs and support those who take drugs through counselling and rehabilitation."

She said the government was also concerned that the use of drugs could fuel terrorism and money laundering in the country.