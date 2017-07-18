Kenya: Five Charged for Selling SGR Tickets Without 'Authority'

Mombasa — Five people have on Monday been charged with selling Standard Gauge Railway SGR train tickets without authority from the Kenya Railway Corporation.

The suspects were arrest while selling the tickets which can only be sold by the authorized agents or employees of the corporation only.

The tickets are sold at sh700 for the regular tickets while the VIP tickets are sold for Sh3000 per traveler

Current, there is no authorized agent in the country. Passengers buy tickets directly from the stations.

The five have denied the charges and have a been released on Sh10,000 bail by Principal Magistrate Edgar Kagoni. The case will be heard on July 31.

In June, a man was also arrested for allegedly selling the tickets without authorization the corporation.

John Wasonga, who used to deliver the tickets was however released few hours later after his arrest.