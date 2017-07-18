Nigeria: 2019 - Tinubu Endorses Ganduje for Second Term

Abuja — The national leader of the All Progressive Party (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tunubu has endorsed Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for a second term in office.

Tinubu who was in Kano Sunday evening to commiserate with Ganduje over the demise of the late diplomat, Yusuf Maitama Sule said "Ganduje is a dependable and trusted fellow who deserve second term in office," adding.

"Ganduje is dependable and reliable that is why I will not hesitate to endorse him for another four years. We are with him body and soul because you are a great man and very loyal party man".

The former two term Lagos State Governor said "One thing that we must note in His Excellency, Governor Ganduje is that he is one of the most straightforward, dependable individual. "

"When you agree on something, or 'do a deal with him,' you can go to sleep because you will be the one to break that accord, not him. Ganduje, I want to say thank you."

"You are so humble, so dependable. You are a friend that is completely flexible. You have the understanding of family and friendship".

Tinubu further stated that Ganduje's performance in the last two years is overwhelming, noting that there is no part of the state that the governor didn't touch.

"Ganduje is a good example of what we in APC the progressive are preaching, if all our governors are doing what Ganduje is doing I won't lose sleep" Tinubu explained.

Governor Ganduje in his remarks thanked Asiwaju Tinubu for his visit and prayed that God will forgive the sins of the departed.