Photo: Daily News

President John Magufuli and his wife Janet.

Bukoba — PRESIDENT John Magufuli is scheduled to officially launch construction of nine road projects in Kagera, Kigoma and Singida regions as well as Tabora airport between tomorrow and next Tuesday.

In Kagera, Dr Magufuli is expected to launch the 154-kilometre Kigoma-Biharamulo-Lusahunga road project that will cost about 160bn/-. The launching ceremony is planned at Biharamulo Township tomorrow.

According to a pro gramme released by Kagera Regional Commissioner's office here yesterday, President Magufuli will spend two days in the region, with his activities including a public rally in Ngara District on Thursday.

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete laid the foundation stone for the road project in August 2013. Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Patrick Mfugale said the project was delayed due to failure by the initial contractor to timely execute the venture as per contract, leading to his dismissal.

A separate statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Joseph Nyamhanga, indicated that President Magufuli will on July 21 lay the foundation stone for construction of 50-kilometre Nyakanazi-Kibondo road in Kigoma region.

The Head of State is on the same day scheduled to launch construction works on the 63-kilometre KidahweKasulu road, which will be upgraded to bitumen. The ceremony will be held at Kasulu Township.

The PS further said in the statement that Dr Magufuli will on this Sunday be in Kaliua to kick off the 56-kilometre Kaliua-Kazilambwa road as well as the 94-kilometre Urambo-Ndono-Tabora road in the region.

Opening of the 114.9-kilometre Tabora-Page-Nzega motorway will feature on the president's programme on July 24 and on the same day he will be on another road project connecting Tabora and Nyahua, covering 85 kilometres.

And, on that very day, Dr Magufuli will be in Tabora to officially launch the newly constructed road in the municipality before launching the 89.3-kilometre Manyoni-ItigiChanya road on July 25.

"Unveiling and initiating projects in the central and western corridors correspond with the government's strategy to connect all regional headquarters with tarmac roads," Engineer Nyamhanga said in the statement.