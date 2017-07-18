Nigeria: We'll Develop Counter Narratives to Challenge Terrorism, Extreme Violence - Osinbajo

Abuja — The need for the development and dissemination of alternative and counter narratives to challenge terrorism and violent extremism was again stressed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, He spoke yesterday at two different events: one while receiving a delegation of the World Leadership Alliance a.k.a Club de Madrid which included two former African Presidents: Festus Mogae of Botswana & Cassa Muttem of Mauritus, and the other when a delegation of the Malala Fund paid him a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa.

"With respect to violent extremism I am pleased you are taking it on. It is a very complex problem of those of us who have to deal with it on a daily basis.

Continuing Prof. Osinbajo noted that "there is no question that we need to develop counter-narratives. We are faced with emotive narratives and its now about getting people to understand through counter-narratives that there is a different way to get things done," referring to the prevalence of terrorism and violent extremism around the world."

The Club de Madrid, whose membership includes former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had presented him a report of a workshop it had conducted in Nigeria earlier this year on the issue of alternative narratives to counter violent extremism.

Former President Mogae who presented the report had told Acting President Osinbajo that the objective of the World Leadership Alliance is to promote democracy, and in that effort had organised the workshop that included all stakeholders and the presidency's Office of the National Security Adviser to address the issue of violent extremism. Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama attended the meeting.

During the courtesy call by the Malala Fund led by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, UN Messenger of Peace, the Acting President commended Malala, noting that "your story is an inspiration for not only young women around the world but for us all.

According to him, "Your ability to articulate issues and the courage to face down hatred and terrorism is widely acknowledged."