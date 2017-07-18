18 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Raises the Alarm Over Illegal Recruitments in Ministries, MDAs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Abuja — Worried over the increasing payroll of the federal government, the presidency has raised the alarm over indiscriminate clandestine recruitments in federal ministries ,department and agencies .

This is contained in a circular by the acting secretary to the government of the federation( SGF) Dr Habiba Lawal titled "streamlining procedures for recruitment into federal agencies "to the Chief of staff to the president, National Assembly,service chiefs, heads of ministries and agencies amongst others.

She lamented that the recruitments are in flagrant disregard of rules and established procedures for recruitment in the public service.

She observed that the scenario has created effects in the ongoing reform of the payroll and personell cost management as it had not only created ghost workers in the payroll who receive fraudulent and erroneous salaries but has also perpetuated nepotism and regional imbalances in the public service.

"The attention of the president has been drawn to reports of massive and indiscriminate clandestine recruitments in federal ministries, Department and agencies MDAs in flagrant disregard of rules and established procedures for recruitment in the public service."

"Many MDAs have been carrying out recruitments in the guise of replacement of existing staff without following due process", she said.

The acting SGF expressed concern that if these practices continue unabated without reference to budgetary provisions and due process,the nation stands the risk of unpaid salaries to workers ,claims of budget shortfalls and the need for virement which would increase the payroll cost now already over 40% of total government expenditure.

Besides, she argued that the current ongoing reforms aimed at providing a high level assurance on the integrity of the payroll and personell cost would be jeopardised.

She added that government has therefore seen the need to take drastic action to arrest the situation in view of the current economic situation facing the country.

Lawal stressed that consequently ,government has decided to streamline the process and procedures for recruitment and appointment into the public service in conformity with the following guildlines.

She listed the guildlines as"Adherence to manpower budget for proposed recruitment which must be approved by the supervising agency or ministry.Obtaining of waiver to recruit from the office of the head of service of the federation ".

"Appropriate budgetary provisions to accommodate the proposed recruitment. Letter of clearance from the director general of the budget office of the federation to confirm budgetary provision for the proposed recruitment ."

"Approval of federal character commission for the distribution of vacancies for the proposed recruitment to ensure equitable distribution of vacancies among the states.Obtaining certificate of clearance for the Federal character commission for the recruitment".

Nigeria

2019 - Fayose Launches Presidential Ambition On Social Media

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has launched his presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.