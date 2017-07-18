Nigeria: Presidency Raises the Alarm Over Illegal Recruitments in Ministries, MDAs

Abuja — Worried over the increasing payroll of the federal government, the presidency has raised the alarm over indiscriminate clandestine recruitments in federal ministries ,department and agencies .

This is contained in a circular by the acting secretary to the government of the federation( SGF) Dr Habiba Lawal titled "streamlining procedures for recruitment into federal agencies "to the Chief of staff to the president, National Assembly,service chiefs, heads of ministries and agencies amongst others.

She lamented that the recruitments are in flagrant disregard of rules and established procedures for recruitment in the public service.

She observed that the scenario has created effects in the ongoing reform of the payroll and personell cost management as it had not only created ghost workers in the payroll who receive fraudulent and erroneous salaries but has also perpetuated nepotism and regional imbalances in the public service.

"The attention of the president has been drawn to reports of massive and indiscriminate clandestine recruitments in federal ministries, Department and agencies MDAs in flagrant disregard of rules and established procedures for recruitment in the public service."

"Many MDAs have been carrying out recruitments in the guise of replacement of existing staff without following due process", she said.

The acting SGF expressed concern that if these practices continue unabated without reference to budgetary provisions and due process,the nation stands the risk of unpaid salaries to workers ,claims of budget shortfalls and the need for virement which would increase the payroll cost now already over 40% of total government expenditure.

Besides, she argued that the current ongoing reforms aimed at providing a high level assurance on the integrity of the payroll and personell cost would be jeopardised.

She added that government has therefore seen the need to take drastic action to arrest the situation in view of the current economic situation facing the country.

Lawal stressed that consequently ,government has decided to streamline the process and procedures for recruitment and appointment into the public service in conformity with the following guildlines.

She listed the guildlines as"Adherence to manpower budget for proposed recruitment which must be approved by the supervising agency or ministry.Obtaining of waiver to recruit from the office of the head of service of the federation ".

"Appropriate budgetary provisions to accommodate the proposed recruitment. Letter of clearance from the director general of the budget office of the federation to confirm budgetary provision for the proposed recruitment ."

"Approval of federal character commission for the distribution of vacancies for the proposed recruitment to ensure equitable distribution of vacancies among the states.Obtaining certificate of clearance for the Federal character commission for the recruitment".