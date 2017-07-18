Nigeria: Gov Bindow Vows to Clear 7 Months' Salary Arrears in 1 Week

Yola — Adamawa State government has given one week ultimatum to clear all outstanding seven months' salary arrears owed primary and secondary teachers in the state.

Governor Muhammdau Jibrilla Bindow disclosed this yesterday in Yola, while commissioning capital projects at the main campus of Adamawa State Polytechnic.

"I would like to put it categorically that, in the next one week, teachers outstanding salary arrears is going to be a thing of the past in the state.

"This administration has never at any time, refused to pay salaries of civil servants in the state.

"Let me appreciate federal government intervention support to higher institutions. TETFUND, is promoting standard of education in the country."

Bindow appreciated the institution's management for hosting NYSC orientation course, one of its kind in the last five years since Boko Haram insurgency.

The commissioning of capital projects in the polytechnic, according him, is part of the emergency declared by government on the education sector in the state.

The governor also revealed that government would lobby the state Assembly to construct 1.2 kilometer road network in the institution.

According to him, 123 block of class rooms is to be constructed in 20 local government areas in the state to make learning conducive in the state.

The rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Umar Bobboi, revealed that 78 lecturers from the institution benefitted from Academic Staff Training and Development (AST&D) including 12 PhDs. In addition the school witnessed increase in the number of accredited and affiliated programmes.

Prof. Bobboi enumerated the construction of 1.82 km road network, fencing and furnishing of medical wards, as some of the challenges being faced by institution.

The projects commissioned was estimated to worth over N1 billion.