Nigeria: 2019 - Fayose Launches Presidential Ambition On Social Media

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has launched his presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Fayose had in a recent statement boasted he will wrestle power from President Buhari and acting President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019.

Confirming the development, Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, said Fayose has truly launched his presidential campaigns on social media.

He said, "Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has launched his presidential campaign on social media. He has opened a Facebook page and a Twitter handle ahead of the 2019 general election".

The social media page is with the motto - 'Strong, Reliable and Rugged as Fayose called on Nigerians to behold their next president.

Fayose went on to describe himself with words like: "Pro Masses. Accessible. Ekiti State Governor. Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum. Husband and Father.. He's Peter (The Rock)."

Fayose said recently, "I have penchant for taking power; that one in Buhari's hand, I will take it. I'm going straight to that villa. I'm the next president. I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won't be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth."

Fayose, a critique of President Muhammadu Buhari's government said further; "Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible."