17 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Groom Arrested On Wedding Day for Murder

Eshowe Detectives arrested a 38-year-old suspect for murder and attempted murder. It is alleged that there was a traditional wedding taking place at Ezingwenya reserve, in the homestead of the suspect who was getting married. Since it was a traditional wedding, a number of people were attending the wedding. While the ceremony was on, a fight broke through between young males. It is alleged that the suspect started firing warning shots to disperse the crowd,

He died at the scene. Whilst the other male victim survived gunshot wounds on his left arm and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The suspect was then arrested for murder and attempted murder. The firearm was confiscated and will appear at the Eshowe Magistrates' Court in due course.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the Eshowe police on the swift arrest of the suspect. "Our members will continue with their positive approach and make sure that all the criminals are sent to jail," he said.

South Africa

