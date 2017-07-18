Eritrea: Nuew Southern Region Branch Holds Meeting

Mendefera — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Southern region held meeting in Mendefera on 10 and 11 July aimed at drafting activity plan.

A number of research papers were presented pertaining to political and organizational as well as social and economic affairs of women at sub-regional and regional levels.

Participants of the meeting also discussed on the agricultural ventures owned by women, opportunities of micro credit-scheme as well as harmful traditional practices and measures taken to eradicate them once and for all. They also discussed on the drafted work plan for the coming 6-months.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Tekea Tesfamichael, President of NUEW, urged women cadres and branch heads of the union in the subzone to boost efforts for creating a solid ground for women's development and behavioral change.

In the same vein, Mr. Efrem Ghebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, expressed readiness to fully cooperate in advancing the economic situation and political awareness of women in the region.