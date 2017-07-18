Eritrea: Participants of 30th Round National Service and 8th Course Vocational Training Centre Graduate

Sawa — Participants of the 30th round National Service and 8th course Vocational Training Center graduated on 15 July in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, Army Commanders, Regional administrators, senior Government and PFDJ officials as well as national association heads and thousands of citizens from different parts in the country and abroad.

In a report he presented at the graduation ceremony, Col. Debesai Gide, Commander of Sawa National Service and Training Center, said that the students in their one year stay at the center have demonstrated excellence in their discipline and successfully completed their education. He also called on the graduates to live up to the expectation of their country in the work of their assignment.

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Tesfai Tewolde, Director of Sawa Vocational Training Centre, indicated that the graduates attended two years training in 11 fields of studies and lauded the female graduates for their outstanding performance.

In a speech he delivered on the occasion, President Isaias Afwerki said that nurturing vibrant and competent youth equipped with the necessary skill is the objective of the national service program. President Isaias underlined that since the inception of the training center tremendous achievements have been registered in nurturing physically and mentally fit youth. The President went on to express appreciation to all nationals who made relentless efforts for the realization of the event.

The graduates who attained overall excellence in military training and the ones in vocational training course received prizes from President Isaias, and other senior government officials.

The ceremony was highlighted with cultural and artistic performance as well as military parade by the graduates.

The graduates of the 28th round National Service took oath to serve the country and the people with dedication.