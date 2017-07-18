Local blood prices are the highest in the region with a senior health ministry official admitting that the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is not adequately funded by the government.

Health sector lobby groups have expressed concern over the pricing of blood in the country with some demanding that NBSZ be disbanded.

Blood prices were recently revised downwards from $135 a pint to around $100.

Concern was expressed at a meeting to review the Public Health Act which was organised by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in Harare last week.

"In as much as we understand that there are costs incurred for screening of blood which NBSZ would have collected from our children in schools who they only give Coke and some few biscuits, the prices of blood are too high," said Community Working Group on Health director Itai Rusike.

"I have personally experienced these exorbitant blood prices when my father aged 85 wanted some supplies and I had to get a pint of blood for not less than $120.

"These prices are unwarranted given how the blood would have been sources, and I feel that NBSZ should be dissolved and we come up with a totally different set up to manage the national blood bank."

However, health ministry permanent secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji said the NBSZ, which normally gets a subsidy from treasury, was not being adequately supported the government.

"We need to really understand how some of these things are being managed before we reach to a conclusion of recommending their disbandment," he said.

"As for the national blood bank, what I can say is that the government is poorly supporting the blood procurement system and that is the reason we sometimes see these prices."

Groups impacted most by the high prices include pregnant women who lose a lot of blood during child birth.

Zimbabwe annually records at close to half a million births and there often is excessive blood loss which requires transfusion of an average of three pints.

Timely blood transfusion prevents maternal deaths which are still high with over 500 women dying per every 100,000 live births.