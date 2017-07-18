South Africa: Robber Shot, Killed in Edenvale Heist

An armed robber was shot dead in a heist at an Edenvale liquor shop on Monday night, Gauteng police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said a gang hit the Tops liquor outlet shortly after 20:00, robbing the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

During the robbery, one of the people in the store phoned the police and officers were dispatched, who spotted the suspects in two vehicles before they fled.

"The suspects started shooting at the police and the officers shot back and gave chase.

"The driver of one of the getaway vehicles was shot and he lost control of the vehicle, driving onto an open veld. The driver died and two suspects who were in the car were arrested."

Three unlicensed guns were recovered in the vehicle.

Police are hunting for the suspects in the second vehicle, a Toyota Corolla believed to be carrying the loot.

The two suspects face charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, as well as malicious damage to property for the five bullet holes to the police vehicle involved in the chase.

They are expected in the dock of the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

