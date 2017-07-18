South Africa: Operational Successes Nets 94 Suspects in the Uitenhage Cluster

press release

King William's Town: Several crime intelligence led high density disruptive operations continued to yield positive results in the Uitenhage Cluster, when 94 suspects were arrested. Performing their duties in line with the Back to Basics approach, members from the Uitenhage Cluster continued to clamp down on criminal activities over the past three days, by conducting high visibility patrols and stop and search operations. The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, drunken driving, burglary residential, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft. A total of 31 traffic fines were issued, valued at more than R15 500.

The focus of the operations were on trio crimes, wanted suspects, the transportation of stolen property, illegal drugs, driving under the influence of liquor and lawlessness in the Cluster. The South African Police Service will continue with their actions in the area to ensure that crime is clamped down.

The SAPS also wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the hijacking of motor vehicles, house robberies and business robberies (commonly referred to by the SAPS as trio crimes) which will ultimately lead to the conviction of these criminals.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.