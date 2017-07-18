South Africa: Suspect Appears in Court for Murder, Kidnapping and Rape

press release

A 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates' Court in Tlhabane on Tuesday, 18 July 2017 on charges of murder, kidnapping and rape.

The suspect's court appearance emanates from an incident in which he allegedly killed a man and raped a woman in the early hours of Sunday, 16 July 2017. It is alleged that the suspect left a local tavern accompanied by his friend and two females to go to one of the females' place on Saturday, 15 July 2017.

It is alleged that upon arrival at one of the woman's place at Skierlik informal settlement, Lethabong, an argument ensued between the suspect and one of his friends. The suspect allegedly stabbed his friend several times with a knife, then dragged and put him outside the yard.

According to the information at our disposal, the suspect went inside the house where he forcefully took one of the women to his house where he allegedly raped her before fleeing the area.

Police and the community searched for him without a success, while members of the community threatened to burn down his house. He handed himself over to the police in the evening on Sunday, 16 July 2017

