17 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Internet Back in Mogadishu As Govt Talks Tough On Provider

Photo: Rachel Mabala /Daily Monitor
(file photo)

Internet services are back to normal in parts of central and Southern Somalia after a two week outage. The capital Mogadishu which has in fortnight lost millions of dollars was in a celebratory mood following resumption of internet services.

In no time Mogadishu residents were online expressing their relief on the return through social media.

"Internet is back and this means normalcy is back. I lost a lot of money and opportunities to make money in the last two weeks because of the blackout" Mohamed Dubow who has an online sale website told Radio Dalsan.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Abdi Anshur Hassan held a Press conference where he demanded that the fibre optic internet providers have an alternative in the case of damage that could cause similar outages.

" What Somalia needs are alternative internet service providers. Its a business that is not fully tapped. There is need to invest in this sector" Hassan told journalists in Mogadishu.

The government estimates at least $10M was lost everyday due to the blackout The blackout was caused by a damage by a merchant ship MSC Alice on the undersea optic fibre.

Somalia government held the ship and has demanded compensation for the damage.

